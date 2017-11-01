GOP challenger pledges she’ll take no salary as SC governor

AP

Catherine Templeton/Catherine Templeton for Governor Facebook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says she’ll take no salary if elected to the state’s top job.

Catherine Templeton’s campaign also told The Associated Press on Wednesday she has pledged never to engage in any lobbying activity and would also bar governor’s office staff from any lobbying while the governor they serve is in office.

Templeton says she’s the only gubernatorial candidate without ties to an alleged corruption scheme in which half a dozen current and former state lawmakers have been indicted, along with political consultant Richard Quinn.

Templeton plans to unveil her full ethics reform plan at a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday. She is also proposing term limits for state lawmakers, an idea she says would lead to less legislative corruption.

Share

Related

Man arrested, charged with threatening Senator Tim...
Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Co...
Navigating Open Enrollment for the Uninsured
Governor McMaster visits Holly Hill school impacte...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android