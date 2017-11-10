Senator Lindsey Graham Says Roy Moore Should “Step Aside” if Sexual Assault Allegations are True

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Senator Lindsey Graham added his voice to the list of lawmakers giving their take on U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he finds the allegations disturbing but he has a staunch opinion about what should happen to candidate if the accusations are true.

“If true, not only should he step aside, he should be dealt with very severely,” Senator Graham said.

A stern message from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who says the sexual misconduct allegations against senate hopeful Roy Moore are horrible.

“Any person who believes these allegations are not that bad, I don’t want them to be apart of the Republican party,” Graham.

The Alabama candidate vying for Jeff Sessions empty seat is accused of engaging in sexual activity with girls as young as fourteen when he was in his 30s. Moore vehemently denies the allegations. Senator Graham said you cannot persecute someone based on headlines but the whether Moore is fit to be senator will be decided by one group. “All I can say is that it will be up to the good people of Alabama to figure out what weight to give this,” said Graham. Senator Graham went on to say if the claims do turn out to be fact the former chief justice should also be disbarred.