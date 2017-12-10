USC Commit Joyner named “Mr. Football”, North tops South

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WOLO) – Fort Dorchester QB and South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner became the first Gamecocks commit to win South Carolina’s “Mr. Football” award in six years, honored to the top high school player in the state.

Joyner was presented with the title at the North-South All-Star game Saturday, while the North team defeated the South 24-12. North MVP’s were Dawon Joyner (Blackville-Hilda) and Steven Gilmore (South Pointe), while the South MVP’s were Nick Hughes (Bamberg Earhardt) and Kris Copeland (Cane Bay).

Joyner beat out Spring Valley LB Channing Tindall, Newberry RB Amir Abrams, Spartanburg LB Connor Shugart, and Chapman QB Colton Bailey.

Previous “Mr. Football” award winners have been Tavien Feaster, Shaq Roland. Jadeveon Clowney, Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, and Stephen Davis.