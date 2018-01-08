SC Chamber Unveils Competitiveness Agenda

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina business leaders laid out their plan for the coming year Monday (1/8) at the Statehouse.

The State Chamber of Commerce unveiled its competitiveness agenda Monday afternoon.

Among the items were lowering property taxes for businesses and developing the state’s workforce by increasing apprenticeship opportunities, recruiting veterans, and addressing the opioid epidemic.

A spokesperson for the Chamber says the agenda was formed through stakeholder surveys, a statewide grassroots tour, and input from business leaders throughout the state.