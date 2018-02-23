Woman, 34, identified as victim of fatal I-26 crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 34-year-old woman was identified as the driver of a car that left the roadway and struck a tree just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 26.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Amanda Aracely Repreza of Irmo was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash that occurred on the I-26 westbound exit 97 on the exit ramp.

She died as a result of blunt force injuries to the upper torso.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

