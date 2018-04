New Fireflies squad getting set for Opening Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With Opening Day on the way, the 2018 Columbia Fireflies took the field at Spirit Communications Park for their first team practice of the year.

While the roster features some returning players, there’s plenty of newcomers, including manager Pedro Lopez. Replacing Jose Leger, the former Mets’ AAA skipper is excited to take on his next challenge of working with New York’s High-A team here in the Midlands.