Gamecock guard Rakym Felder not returning to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Monday that Rakym Felder will not be part of the Gamecock program moving forward. Felder was suspended indefinitely from the program last June and did not attend classes at the University during the fall semester. He returned to the University for the spring semester, and Martin allowed him to return to some team activities.

“When Rakym and I met to discuss his return to our program, there were certain things that I asked of him and unfortunately he has not met those expectations,” Martin said. “I’m disappointed that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to fully return to our program. We wish him the best with his future.”