Children’s Trust aims to keep your child safe

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A major partnership is aiming to keep your child safe when you get in the car and today Children’s Trust hosted a car seat check at the State House.

Organizers say the goal is to ensure children are riding in seats that properly fit and are correctly installed.

For more information on car seats and installation, please click the link below:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#installation-help-inspection