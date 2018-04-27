Panthers select WR Moore with first round pick

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – With the 24th selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers made a choice that resulted in Cam Newton directly reaching out to head coach Ron Rivera.

The former MVP quarterback’s response? Thank you.

The Panthers were the first franchise to select a wide receiver on the opening night of the draft, picking former Maryland standout DJ Moore, the 2017 Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Moore left for the NFL early, finishing his junior season with 80 catches and 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns for the Terrapins. He’s the first Panthers wideout taken in the opening round of the draft since Kelvin Benjamin was taken 28th overall out of Florida State in 2014.

Both Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney spoke of DJ’s abilities to play different positions in new offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme and his ability to contribute right away for a team that made the playoffs last season, but has higher aspirations.

On day two of the NFL Draft, the Panthers have three picks: the 55th overall in the second round, and the 85th and 88th in the third. Carolina acquired the 85th in trading Benjamin last season to Buffalo, while also gaining an additional seventh round selection.