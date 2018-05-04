REPORT: USC’s Grayson Greiner called up by Detroit

Mike Gillespie,

DETROIT (WOLO) — The Detroit Tigers could be calling up former Gamecock and Blythewood grad Grayson Greiner.

According to a report, the Carolina great could be replacing All-Star Miguel Cabrera.

Greiner hit .259 with seven RBI in 58 at-bats at the beginning of the year with Triple-A Toledo.

The move is expected before first pitch Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

