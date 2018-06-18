Thief steals multiple cars during test drives, leaves them at other dealerships

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing new cars from dealership lots, driving them to another area and leaving the stolen car at that car dealership and stealing one of its cars.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in the latest incident, he stole a vehicle from a Sumter dealership and drove it to Beaufort, where he left that vehicle and drove off with another new car.

TEST DRIVE THIEF: Authorities say this guy steals new cars from dealerships, only to leave them at a different lot to steal another car. He's done it several times mainly across the Midlands and Lowcountry. He's got a system down too — read the narrative… pic.twitter.com/dYc9ww437S — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 18, 2018

Authorities say he has a system to get the keys. They say he gets the salesperson talking and when they ask for his driver’s license, he changes the subject and gets the keys. He simply drives away.

None of the vehicles have been damaged.

One of the photos provided allegedly shows the suspect leaving a Walmart in Manning.