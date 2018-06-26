State Election officials: No Major voting problems at polls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Election officials in South Carolina say there have been no significant problems as voting in runoffs around the state.

Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said there were scattered power outages around the state. But Whitmire said most of those problems were resolved quickly Tuesday morning.

Whitmire said voting machines have battery backup and polling locations have paper ballots if the batteries die.

He said no one’s ability to vote has been hampered Tuesday.