Lexington indecent exposure arrest

Lexington (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department arrested 25 year old David Trujillo after authorities say he exposure himself to an juvenile inside the Lexington Public Library.

According to police, Trujillo was standing the book aisle when a girl reported seeing him pull down his shorts and fondle himself. Authorities say the 13 year old witness walked away and then reported the incident to her parents who contacted police.

Police say Trujillo was previously arrested for exposing himself in the Cayce Public Library back in January of 2018 and again in March of this year in Columbia.

Trujillo remains behind bars where he is awaiting a bond hearing for indecent exposure.