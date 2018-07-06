Wilson named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s basketball alumna A’ja Wilson was named the 2017-18 Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year, the league office announced today. The Gamecock great was selected by a vote of the league’s athletics directors and joins Florida’s Caeleb Dressel, who was the male selection.

Wilson capped her Gamecock career by sweeping National Player of the Year honors from every organization and media outlet that bestows the honor, including picking up the Naismith Trophy, the Wade Trophy and the Wooden Award. She became the first player in SEC history to earn league Player of the Year honors three times, and was the first Gamecock to earn First-Team All-SEC honors all four years of her career. Closing her notable career as the second player in program history to amass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, Wilson’s name appears at the top of 86 categories in the program’s record book. She was instrumental in the Gamecocks 2017 National Championship and played on three NCAA Elite Eight teams in her four-year career, including the program’s first Final Four appearance in 2015.

Wilson went on to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces and is enjoying a successful start to her professional career as she ranks among the league’s top five in scoring (20.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg).

Wilson is the third Gamecock all-time to earn SEC Athlete of the Year honors, joining Kip Bouknight (Baseball, 2000) and Trinity Johnson (Softball, 1997).