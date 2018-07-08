USC alum Shell gives back with youth camp in Lowcountry

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecock and New York Jets offensive lineman Brandon Shell hosted his first-annual youth camp Saturday at his alma mater, Goose Creek High School.

Shell was a redshirt with USC in 2011, but went on to play for the garnet and black from 2012-2015, taken in the fifth round (158 overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started all 12 games he played last year with NY in his second pro season.

Current Gamecock defensive lineman and fellow Goose Creek product Javon Kinlaw was a counselor with Brandon, helping pass down what they’ve learned to the next generation.