Braves to host South Carolina day September 3

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves will hold South Carolina Day for all University of South Carolina students, alumni and fans on Monday, Sept. 3, as the Boston Red Sox come in for a Labor Day matinee at SunTrust Park. The game starts at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket prices through the South Carolina Day promotion are $54 for terrace reserved, $47 for the home run porch and $32 for the grandstand infield.

All South Carolina fans who purchased the ticket package will receive a Braves/South Carolina co-branded hat. The hat features a black body with a garnet 70s-style Braves “A” on the front and the Gamecock logo on the side.

In addition, $3 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund. The Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise: A Championship Experience” highlights the athletic department’s six major commitments- 1) cost of education; 2) commitment to academic excellence; 3) commitment to personal and career development; 4) commitment to athletics excellence; 5) comprehensive healthcare; and 6) a vital voice.

For more information on South Carolina Day at SunTrust Park and to purchase tickets, click HERE.