West Columbia man gets 20 years for armed robbery and burglaries

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man has been sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars for several Christmas time burglaries and an armed robbery. According to the Eleventh Circuit Court, 23 year old Denzell Labrew has been sentenced to 20 years for two counts of burglary and armed robbery authorities say took place just days before Christmas in December.

Officials say Labrew broke into several motor vehicles and then used a garage door opener to get into homes along Ashburton Lane while residents slept, where investigators say he stole jewelry, electronics and cash. In two of the cases, authorities say Labrew was chased out of the home by homeowners and children.

According to investigators, Labrew wasn’t done. Less than a month later in January, Deputies say Labrew went into the Wells Fargo along St. Andrews Road where he pulled knife on the teller before jumping over the counter and taking money before fleeing the area.

Labrew will serve his sentence concurrently and is not eligible for parole .