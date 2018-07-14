WATCH: Wilson’s awesome blocked shot helps Aces over defending champs

MINNEAPOLIS (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson scores 11 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and blocked four shots as her Las Vegas Aces defeated the defending WNBA Champion Minnesota Lynx 85-77 Friday night.

One of Wilson’s quartet of swatted shots is arguably her best highlight play in her young pro career.

With just over eight minutes to go and the Aces leading 74-66, Cecilia Zandalasini of the Lynx tried to drive the lane on the Heathwood Hall and USC alum. A’ja not only blocked the shot, but sent Zandalasini falling to the floor in a play that quickly gained traction on social media.

.@_ajawilson22 cannot be STOPPED! ????✋ Wilson makes ANOTHER huge rejection for the @LVAces in the final quarter of the game! #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/cXRgkteP9i — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2018

Las Vegas has now won a season-high four games in a row, moving into ninth place (10-12) in the 12 team league.