Thornwell, Dozier, Silva highlight seventh-annual SC Pro-Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – USC, Clemson, and several NBA players highlight the teams set to battle at Heathwood Hall July 22 for the seventh-annual South Carolina Pro-Am.

The games run through July 29.

After just finishing NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas, the LA Clippers’ Sindarius Thornwell returns to Columbia to play for the first time since graduating from Carolina. Joining him is Los Angeles teammate and Palmetto State native Juwan Evans. Columbia’s own and USC Upstate alum Torrey Craig, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, is also going to be in action.

Plenty of past, present, and future Gamecocks will be taking part, including Chris Silva, Maik Kotsat, Hassani Gravett, and more.

Clemson will be represented by Elijah Thomas and AJ Oliver.

Former Dreher star and Alabama guard Tevin Mack also highlights current college athletes.

Another pair of USC alums, Oklahoma City Thunder swingman PJ Dozier and Devan Downey, were also announced as participants after rosters were released Sunday night.

The full schedule can be found at the corresponding link.