Crosby makes Makey watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina senior K.C. Crosby has been named to the 2018 preseason John Mackey Award watch list, it was announced today by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Crosby, a 6-1, 229-pounder from Bamberg, S.C., figures to play a greater role in the offense in 2018 following the departure of first-round NFL draft pick Hayden Hurst. Crosby, who shared the Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring Award with offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, has displayed excellent hands and can stretch the field. He has appeared in 31 games, including 10 starts, and owns four touchdowns among his 25 career catches.

The Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 5, 2018 and then presented live on December 6, 2018 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.