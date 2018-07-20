UPDATE: At least 17 dead after Missouri duck boat accident

Branson, MO (WOLO) — Officials are still searching for tourists they say are lost after the tourist duck boat they wer riding on was overcome by strong weather causing the boat to capsize. As of Friday night authorities say at least 17 people are confirmed dead, including children aboard the water craft.

Friday, the Company issued this statement via a twitter post:

The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. Ride the Ducks will be closed for business while we support the investigation, and to allow time to grieve for the families and the community. https://t.co/DHhlo3w5PH pic.twitter.com/YLX8QtzflQ — Ride The Ducks (@WackyQuackers) July 20, 2018