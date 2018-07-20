UPDATE: At least 17 dead after Missouri duck boat accident

Rochelle Dean,

Branson, MO (WOLO) — Officials are still searching for tourists they say are lost after the tourist duck boat they wer riding on was overcome by strong weather causing the boat to capsize. As of Friday night authorities say at least 17 people are confirmed dead, including children aboard the water craft.

Friday, the Company issued this statement via a twitter post:

