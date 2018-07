Gamecocks ready to hit the gas, go fast in 2018

ATLANTA (WOLO) – While wrapping up SEC Media Days this week, Jake Bentley and Deebo Samuel broke down how their offense plans to push the pace in 2018.

After two years under Kurt Roper’s watch, former wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon takes over as offensive coordinator after winning his audition in the role, defeating Michigan in the Outback Bowl back in January.