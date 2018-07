Gray beats out talented field for Kids’ Choice Sports Award

(WOLO) – Former Gamecocks National Champion and 2017 WNBA Rookie of the year Allisha Gray took earned another trophy Friday – from Nickelodeon.

The Dallas Wings second-year pro won a fan vote for the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, beating out Clemson alum and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, and many others.

CONGRATULATIONS to our very own reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year @graytness_15 for her Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Newcomer amongst some INSANE nominees ???????????? #KidsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/mUNTq3sMfl — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 21, 2018