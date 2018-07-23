Gamecocks to Host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina will host Baylor on Sun., Dec. 2, as part of the 2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge, the two leagues announced today.

Ten teams from the SEC will participate while every team from the Big 12 will take part in the Challenge each season. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year. Teams will not face the same opponent twice.

The Gamecocks, who played at Texas as part of the 2016 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, will take on Baylor for the first time in program history. South Carolina will release the remainder of its non-conference schedule at a later date.

Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley brings a 13-woman roster in 2017-18, featuring fifth-year seniors Doniyah Cliney, Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Alexis Jennings along with juniors Tyasha Harris, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Te’a Cooper. Sophomores LeLe Grissett, Bianca Jackson andLaDazhia Williams return for a second season, and the eight returning letterwinners welcome newcomers Destanni Henderson, graduate transfer Nelly Perry, Victaria Saxton, and Elysa Wesolek.

South Carolina is coming off a 29-7 campaign last season, which included its league-record fourth-straight SEC Tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight for the third time in the last four seasons. Baylor is coming off a 33-2 season after advancing to the program’s 13th NCAA Sweet 16. The Bears return All-Americans Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox and added the nation’s top recruiting class in 2018.

Gamecock 2018-19 season tickets are on sale now, starting as low as $45, with a deadline to purchase or renew of Aug. 22 to utilize the online seat selection available this season. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GamecocksOnline.com or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office as 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.