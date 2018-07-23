Report: Lawson’s 2019 in jeopardy after Tommy John surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie has confirmed with USC baseball as of Monday night that Carolina pitcher Graham Lawson had Tommy John surgery last week and could be out for the entire 2019 season.

The right-handed pitcher was drafted during his junior season back in June by the Washington Nationals, selected in the 12th round (No. 371 overall), but did not sign with the team reportedly due to a failed physical. Both he and Ridge Chapman (Nationals 17th round, No. 521 overall) were the only selected Gamecocks to not turn pro.

Head coach Mark Kingston confirmed in his end of the year press conference that both pitchers were “nursing some things health-wise” that would continue to be evaluated.

Lawson appeared in 22 games out of the Carolina bullpen on the road to the Fayetteville Super Regional. He posted a 1-1 record, a 5.60 ERA, three saves, and 26 strikeouts in 27.1 innings of work.