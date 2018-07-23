Thornwell vs. Dozier highlights day one of SC Pro-Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Sindarius Thornwell led all players all day with 29 points, while PJ Dozier had the dunk of the night as the pair of Carolina greats faced off to open the seventh-annual South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall Sunday.

Facing off against each other for the second time, according to Thornwell, the Los Angeles Clippers guard defeated his former USC teammate, fellow in-state product, and now Oklahoma City Thunder guard as Leevy’s outlasted PASCO 99-96.

Columbia native and USC Upstate alum Torrey Craig, fresh off signing a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets this offseason, scored a game-high 25 in his middle contest of the night. Playing alongside former Gamecock Wes Myers and soon to be Gamecock AJ Laweson, Bakari Sellers All-Stars topped Knights Concrete 119-97.

The first matchup of the day went into sudden-death quadruple overtime before Jets defeated Bernie’s Chicken 103-101. Former USC great Carlos Powell had 22 points in the loss.

Games continue on Wednesday and Saturday, with the Championships being held Sunday.

Wednesday July 25:

6:00 p.m. – PASCO vs. Jets

7:15 p.m. Bernie’s Chicken vs. Knights Concrete

8:30 p.m. Leevy’s vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars