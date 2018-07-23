UPDATE: Duck boat investigation; boat remains pulled out of Missouri lake 4 days after deadly accident

BRANSON, MO (WOLO) – The Coast Guard has raised the remains of a duck boat that capsized last week in a deadly accident in Missouri.

The “Ride the Ducks” in Branson tour on Thursday occurred as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Authorities are now investigating whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard limitations by heading into the water during thunderstorms.

The boat went down Thursday (7/19) after the thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

17 people on board lost their lives.