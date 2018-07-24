Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent drug overdose, TMZ reports

Jacqueline Lawson,

TMZ is reporting that 25-year-old actress Demi Lovato has been transported to the hospital after an apparent drug overdose.

Reports say Lovato was transported to a local Los Angelos hospital just before noon today.

The pop singer has been open to the public with her battle with addiction.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as more details become available.

