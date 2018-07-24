Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent drug overdose, TMZ reports
TMZ is reporting that 25-year-old actress Demi Lovato has been transported to the hospital after an apparent drug overdose.
Reports say Lovato was transported to a local Los Angelos hospital just before noon today.
#BREAKING Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose https://t.co/zMapvlcotU
The pop singer has been open to the public with her battle with addiction.
This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as more details become available.