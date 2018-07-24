English excited to pass down basketball, life fundamentals to next generation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks great Alex English has lived a full and blessed life in sport.

Now Carolina’s finest is continuing to focus on passing down the knowledge and skills that led him to the Basketball Hall of Fame to the youth of his hometown.

The Dreher alum is guiding and giving back to kids ages 7-18 at the Alex English Basketball Skills Camp, raising funds to provide over 30 scholarships for the week to young hoop dreamers so they can afford to go to the four day session. The camp is also donating a scholarship for a student to be able to attend Cardinal Newman School, the host site of this year’s event.

English ran the event during summers in his playing days, where the USC alum was staring as an eight-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection, primarily with the Denver Nuggets. It’s his fourth year bringing the instructional program back in it’s second edition.