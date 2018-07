Gaffney Man shot walking home from store

Gaffney, SC (WOLO) —In the Upstate police say a man was shot and killed last night while walking home from a convenience store.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Randy Simpson of Gaffney died at the scene after being shot several times.

Gaffney police say they found Simpson’s body a little over an hour after responding to a report of gunshots.

no arrests have been made.