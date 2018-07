Woman killed in crossfire of police shootout outside Trader Joe’s

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOLO) – A Los Angeles woman was shot and killed as police and a suspect exchanged gunfire in front of a Trader Joe’s.

Dramatic new body and dash cam footage from the two officers shows the suspect firing at officers during and after the pursuit.

The suspect is now facing a long list of charges including murder.

