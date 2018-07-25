Back at USC, Silva wants to continue Gamecocks career, get degree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Even before the 2017-18 campaign began, Chris Silva and Frank Martin put a plan in place that the Gamecocks forward would declare for the NBA Draft come season’s end.

After leading USC in points and rebounds while being named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, Silva did test the waters of the Association, but decided that he would return for his senior year and get his degree in Information Technology.

Before confirming his return, Martin wanted to make sure that his player was ready to perform and make the most of his last collegiate season. Silva’s approaching the end of his Carolina career with the intensity and expectation to be great.

Silva will continue to work towards 2018-19, but while he was originally scheduled to play in the seventh-annual South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall this week, he is no longer competing in the summer event. He was present supporting teammates during Sunday’s opening games.