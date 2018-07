Taco Bell cheese dip product being recalled

(WOLO) – Taco Bell’s “Salsa Con Queso” mild cheese dip is being voluntarily recalled due to potential botulism.

Kraft Heinz says it’s a precautionary measure.

The affected 15 ounce jars show signs of product separation which can lead to a possible health hazard.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

You should throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it.