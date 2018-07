Transfer Perry speaks on switching sides to USC from Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Clemson Tiger Nelly Perry is now seeing how life looks like on the other side of the Palmetto State’s biggest rivalry, transferring to Carolina for her final college basketball season.

The 5-foot-10 guard played three seasons with the Tigers, missing last year to a shoulder injury. She’s averaged 11.0 points and 2.5 assists a game during her collegiate career.