April the Giraffe Pregnant with 5th calf

New York (WOLO) — Animal Adventure Park in New York has confirmed that April the giraffe is pregnant with her 5th calf.

April became an internet sensation last spring, when her four month birthing period was lived streamed.

the stream had 232 million views on the park’s YouTube page.

April is expected to give birth to her 5th calf in March.