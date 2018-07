Mother Pleads Guilty to Killing Daughter With Salt

Spartanburg Co., S.C. (AP)–An Upstate woman pleaded guilty to killing her 17 month old daughter with salt to try to convince her husband to come home.

Spartanburg prosecutor Barry Barnette says 25 year old Kimberly Martines was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

Emergency responders found the girl severely dehydrated on July 31st of last year, she died three days later.