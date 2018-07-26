School Dist. Eliminating Snow Days

Anderson Co., S.C. (AP)–  Snow days will soon be a thing of the past in one Upstate school district.
According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Anderson School District 5 will be the first in the state to replace snow days with e-learning days.
In those cases, when the roads are too icy for buses teachers will send assignments to their students computers and monitor their progress on-line. Superintendent Tom Wilson told the Anderson Independent-Mail it makes no sense to run buses on a make up day in June where only a quarter of students attend.
The district says assignments don’t require internet service and any students without power or with a technology issue will have five days to complete assignments.
Officials say a firm school calendar means parents can plan vacations and child care more easily.

