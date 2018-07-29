Felton, Mack each come back to play in SC Pro-Am Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pair of past Midlands high school hoops stars headlined the last game of the last round of league play during Saturday’s seventh-annual South Carolina Pro-Am.

Jalek Felton and Tevin Mack each shined in their times at Gray Collegiate and Dreher respectively, and each are getting ready to start new chapters of their basketball careers in the near future.

After withdrawing from North Carolina following an indefinite suspension that began in January, Felton will begin a pro career when he leaves for Slovenia Friday to play for Petrol Olimpija. The former Jordan Brand Classic All-American opted to get on the court as soon as possible instead of sitting out a year transferring to another collegiate program.

Mack himself spent the year on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa after transferring to Alabama following his release from Texas in 2017. While training for the new season, the former Blue Devil left campus on Friday to make it home and play in the same Pro-Am he first experienced when he was back in high school.

Jets will play Bernie’s Chicken for the championship Sunday, tipping off at 3:oo p.m. at Heathwood Hall.

Crowds have been great the last three days at the @SCProAm ..tmrw, we're asking for our spectators to PLEASE bring back-to-school items(anything) so that we're able to bless a group of underserved youth in our community #RealLife https://t.co/vktblZlPLA — Carey Rich (@TheCaptain_03) July 29, 2018