Watch: JBJ makes spectacular catch to help Red Sox win

BOSTON (WOLO) – Once again, former Gamecocks star Jackie Bradley Jr. has gone viral for his glove work.

The Red Sox center fielder made a diving catch, racing back to the Green Monster in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins. He traced 78 feet of ground, slamming into the wall after registering it for an out.

Boston won Sunday’s game 3-0.

Is there any ball @JackieBradleyJr can't get to? The @RedSox CF got a standing ovation at Fenway for this brilliant 4-star play, in which he covered 78 feet to convert a 42% catch probability. pic.twitter.com/P5qhvaywaq — #Statcast (@statcast) July 29, 2018