Gamecocks past and present win SC Pro-Am Title Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Carolina great Devan Downey had 21 points, while current Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar added 19, leading Jets to a 4-0 performance this week at Heathwood Hall, claiming the 7th-annual South Carolina Pro-Am title Sunday.

The unbeaten squad, which also features recent USC hoops alum Frank Booker and soon to be Frank Martin transfer Jair Bolden (George Washington University), topped garnet and black vet Carlos Powell and Bernie’s Chicken 89-77.

After a week full of games and some of the largest crowds in the the event’s history, league commissioner Carey Rich is most proud of the continued growth of the Pro-Am, now a fully established summer staple in the Midlands sports scene.