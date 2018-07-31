Lexington Road closed over dam pond concern

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —Lexington Police want to warn those of you driving this evening about a a road closure that is of concern because of the rain we are seeing in the area right now.

According to Lexington Police, South Church Street is closed between Roberts Street and Gibson Road. Authorities say they are worried about the safety of the road because of a comprised pond dam in the Church Street Commons neighborhood.

According to a post on twitter, Officials say the Utilities Department is on scene and working to drain the pond in hopes of alleviating pressure.

