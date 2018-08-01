Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer put on administrative leave amid abuse investigation

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbus, Ohio (WOLO) – The Ohio State University has put head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave while investigating claims of abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

Former wide receivers coach Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to his ex-wife Courtney Smith.

Courtney Smith alleges that Meyer’s wife knew about the abuse and provided former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy with text messages the two has exchanged in 2015.

Ohio State is currently conducting an investigation into the allegations.

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Day will serve as the acting head coach during Meyers’ leave.

