Gamecocks hold media day on eve of fall camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks held “media day” Thursday afternoon, one day before opening Fall Camp in preparation for the 2018 season.

Will Muschamp begins his third camp with the Gamecocks, coming off a 9-4 season capped by USC’s 26-19 win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl January 1.

USC returns 14 starters this season, including eight on offense, featuring quarterback Jake Bentley and dynamic wideout Deebo Samuel. On defense, the Gamecocks bring back six starters from last year’s squad, including second-leading tackler TJ Brunson, out of Richland Northeast High School.

The Gamecocks open the 2018 season Sept. 1 with a noon kick against Coastal Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.