Thousands of bullets, firearms stolen during area gun and knife show

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Gun shows can be great places to check out the latest firearms, deals and newest items up for sale. But The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says someone was literally looking for a steal during a weekend gun and knife show Sunday morning.

According to authorities, they were called to the Jamil Temple parking lot after Deputies say they received several calls of thefts from trailers storing items that were up for sale while they were parked overnight. Officials say based on information gathered so far in their investigation, more than 100 thousand rounds of ammunition was stolen from two different trailers. The merchandise was being stored in bags, cans and cases.

A total of five handguns also reported stolen from one of the parked trailers have now been entered into a National database as stolen.

While detectives have been able to collect “potential evidence” found in some of the trailers, authorities are still asking for your help. If you know anything that can help you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.