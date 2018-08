Sights and sounds from Gamecocks’ Friday practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A week into fall camp, Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks gathered Friday morning for their seventh practice of the preseason.

Clemson transfer, defensive tackle Josh Belk dressed in pads and practiced with USC for the first time since joining the program.

Will Muschamp will provide his first mid-training camp press conference following Saturday’s practice. Stay tuned to ABC Columbia for the latest on Carolina football.