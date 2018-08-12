Gamecocks celebrate Fall Sports Fan Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Thousands of Gamecocks fans packed the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility Saturday to meet their favorite fall sports athletes as Carolina hosted Fan Appreciation Day.

The football, volleyball, and men’s soccer teams were all on hand to sign autographs and meet with their biggest supporters, excited to see them represent the garnet and black as the 2018-19 sports calendar is set to begin soon. There were also games, an obstacle course, and souvenir shop set up to enhance the fan experience on the afternoon.