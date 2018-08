Berson focused on what’s next ahead of 2018 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mark Berson breaks down Carolina Men’s Soccer ahead of the 2018 season as he enters his 41st year with the program.

Following the 2017 campaign where their head coach won his 500th career game, but the program missed the NCAA Tournament, USC now starts their preseason slate on Wednesday, hosting Duke at 6 p.m. at Stone Stadium.