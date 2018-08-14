Gamecocks hosts exhibition match against No. 10 Duke Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s soccer opens the 2018 season with a friendly against No. 10 Duke at Stone Stadium Wednesday evening. The exhibition match, which is free admission, kicks off at 6 p.m. ET.

Head coach Mark Berson welcomes back an experienced squad, returning 14 letterwinners and eight starters from 2017. The Gamecocks bring back 53 of their 66 offensive points (80 percent), including 19 goals and 15 assists.

“I really like where this group is right now,” said Berson. “In preseason, it’s about roles and responsibilities. You’ve got new guys coming in. You’ve got returners coming back. You’ve got holes you’re trying to fill, so you’re looking within your team to see who can take what responsibility. In these games, they’ll be mistakes and things we will look to correct. It’s all a part of a process.”

The Blue Devils, who fell in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament on PKs a season ago, are fresh off an outstanding campaign in which they went 13-4-3 (4-3-1 ACC). Duke has already played one exhibition, drawing with No. 11 Clemson, 0-0, last Friday night.

Carolina will play its second and final exhibition match against Gardner-Webb on Saturday night at home at 7 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks, who finished third in the nation for average attendance in 2017, open their 2018 slate versus No. 13 Georgetown on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Graveyard at 7 p.m. ET. Joint season tickets with South Carolina women’s soccer are still on sale and can be purchased online by clicking here.