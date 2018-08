Gamecocks get set for first exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina Men’s Soccer is set to begin preseason play Wednesday when they host Duke at Stone Stadium for the first of two home exhibition matches.

Coming off a 6-9-2 season where they missed the NCAA Tournament, Mark Berson and his team are set to make strides in 2018, coach’s 41st year with the program.

Take a look inside the Gamecocks’ practice by clicking the video above.