Watch: Edwards makes highlight TD grab in Gamecocks’ scrimmage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the Gamecocks first fall scrimmage, Will Muschamp mentioned that one of the highlights from the 150 snaps taken inside Williams-Brice Stadium Monday was a one-handed touchdown catch by Bryan Edwards.

While the doors were closed to those outside the football program, the Gamecock Football twitter account released the video clip of Edwards’ spectacular catch from earlier in the day.

Watch the play by clicking on the link below: